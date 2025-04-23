BENTONG, April 23 — A brawl that took place inside a casino in Genting Highlands last week was reportedly triggered by dissatisfaction over failing to secure a hotel room despite paying RM1,500, according to the New Straits Times (NST).

Bentong district police chief Superintendent Zaiham Mohd Kahar said that three foreigners, including a woman aged between 32 and 49, were detained following the incident, which occurred on April 17.

The suspects were apprehended by a Genting Highlands auxiliary policeman at about 3.05am.

“They were allegedly involved in the altercation inside the casino. A 42-second video of the incident has since gone viral on social media,” Zaiham said in a statement yesterday, as reported by NST.

Investigations revealed that the dispute arose from dissatisfaction over not securing a hotel room at the resort.

The trio is being investigated for causing disturbance, trespassing, and having expired work permits, NST reported.

Zaiham urged the public to refrain from speculating about the case, as investigations are ongoing.

The viral video, which shows several individuals involved in a physical altercation inside the casino, has garnered widespread attention across various social media platforms, according to NST.