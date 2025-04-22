PUTRAJAYA, April 22 – The visa-free travel arrangement between Malaysia and China will be extended for another five years, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail announced today.

The Star quoted him saying the initiative, which allows Chinese tourists to stay in Malaysia for up to 90 days without a visa, will also include China offering a reciprocal arrangement.

“We will continue this for five more years with the option to extend it for another five years after this period ends.

“This means that Chinese nationals entering the country as tourists can do so for 90 days [visa-free] with China also reciprocating,” he was quoted saying.

Saifuddin was speaking after the ministry’s monthly meeting, following the recent signing of 31 memoranda of understanding (MOUs), notes, and cooperation agreements between Malaysia and China last week, which included the mutual visa exemption.

He noted that nearly one million Chinese tourists had entered Malaysia so far this year, reflecting the success of the policy.

“If you remember, in 2023, the Prime Minister announced a liberalisation of visas and we took it as a trial period of a year,” he said.

“From 30 days, we extended the visa-free period in Malaysia to 90 days and also asked China to reciprocate but at that time, we were given only 15 days,” he added.

Saifuddin said the trial period showed a clear boost to tourism and economic activity, prompting the government to pursue a longer-term agreement.

He said his ministry had been tasked with continuing negotiations with Beijing, leading to the signing of a visa-related MOU during the recent visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Currently, Malaysians can travel to China visa-free until December 31 this year, while Chinese nationals can enter Malaysia without a visa until December 31 next year.

The agreement is part of celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, with the signing witnessed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and President Xi.