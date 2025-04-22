SEREMBAN, April 22 — The project to upgrade the Lenggeng Immigration Detention Depot here with the construction of new buildings is expected to be fully completed by the end of this year, at a total cost of RM50 million.

Negeri Sembilan Immigration Department (JIMNS) director Kennith Tan Ai Kiang said the construction, which began in 2021, includes expansion with new buildings like a women’s block, office space as well as staff quarters.

“With the current capacity standing at 1,000, after the upgrade, it will be able to accommodate 1,250 people, with completion expected by year end.

“The project, funded by the federal government, also involves an additional capacity of 250 for the women’s block and facilities for children’s spaces within the depot,” he said at the JIMNS Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration here today.

Meanwhile, he said there was no congestion issue in the detention depot, as every week, undocumented immigrants were also being repatriated to their countries of origin.

“Every week, we carry out the repatriation of undocumented immigrants (Pati) to their home countries, so the number of arrivals and departures remains the same — over 700 inmates. At present, our depot is not overcrowded; everything is under control, except during the Covid-19 period.

“This was because the country’s borders were closed, so we were unable to repatriate them. However, everything is now under control,” he said, adding that more than 100 officers and personnel are stationed at the depot. — Bernama