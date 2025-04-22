JOHOR BARU, April 22 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has entered into a strategic collaboration with the Johor government to strengthen infrastructure, expand Internet network coverage and enhance public awareness of cybersecurity and digital literacy.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said RM300 million in funding has been allocated over two years to ensure the successful implementation of the initiatives under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed today.

He said among the planned initiatives is the expansion of 5G network coverage, particularly in the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

“Starting now, this strategic cooperation will be carried out, and insya-Allah, within two years, the state government and MCMC will develop specific programmes supported by an estimated RM300 million.

“This will involve several phases, with the first focusing on expanding Internet coverage. We want to ensure that areas like the JS-SEZ have sufficient Internet coverage and can fully benefit from 5G technology,” he told a press conference after the MoU exchange ceremony between the Johor government and MCMC here yesterday.

Earlier, the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, graced the ceremony.

Also present were Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, State Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh and MCMC executive chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said the collaboration would also involve improving mobile communication coverage to encourage the adoption of smart technology applications and artificial intelligence (AI) by government agencies, private sector and the public across Johor.

He said the enhancement of 5G coverage, especially in major cities and high-impact areas such as data centres, is crucial to support and drive economic and digital transformation in the state.

Other initiatives will include capacity-building and training programmes to increase community participation in the digital economy, as well as awareness and advocacy programmes to promote the safe use of technology, he added.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Fazli said the MoU is significant, particularly in efforts to improve security features in Johor.

He said this includes increasing the installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras involving four local authorities, as well as efforts to upgrade network coverage from 4G to 5G across 1,169 identified industrial areas, including the JS-SEZ.

“Overall, Johor’s 5G coverage currently stands at 84 per cent. Through this MoU, our focus will include the installation of CCTVs to help curb crime, traffic issues and more. It also involves enhancing 5G Internet access at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium,” he said. — Bernama