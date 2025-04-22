KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — The Islamic Development Department of Malaysia (Jakim) has called for the immediate removal of any food products linked to the Indonesian halal controversy that may have reached Malaysian shelves.

Yesterday, Indonesia announced that several halal-certified items tested positive for porcine DNA, sparking public concern across the region.

Out of 11 affected batches, seven were found to have halal certification while two were uncertified, according to Indonesia’s BPJPH and BPOM.

“As an early preventive measure, Jakim has immediately begun joint monitoring with State Islamic Religious Councils (MAIN) and State Islamic Departments (JAIN) to conduct thorough inspections of the products concerned if found in the local market,” the department said.

Importers involved have been told to alert Jakim and recall the products from circulation in Malaysia.

The department said the move aims to protect Muslim consumers and ensure only genuinely halal products remain on sale.

Yesterday, the Indonesian Halal Product Assurance Organizing Agency (BPJPH) in coordination with the Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM) announced the detection of porcine (pig) DNA contamination in processed food products circulating in Indonesia.

Laboratory testing using DNA and/or porcine-specific peptide assays revealed that 11 batches from 9 processed food products contained pig-derived ingredients