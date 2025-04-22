KUALA TERENGGANU, April 22 — A former assistant bowling coach who was found guilty of sexually assaulting a Malaysia Games (Sukma) athlete has been ordered to serve his six-year jail sentence starting today.

Judge Datuk Hassan Abdul Ghani made the ruling after dismissing an appeal by Mat Salleh Jalani, 62, to set aside the conviction and sentence handed down by the Sessions Court on May 16 last year.

“The court dismisses his appeal and upholds the sentence imposed by the Sessions Court,” he said and ordered Mat Salleh to serve the prison sentence starting today.

On May 16 last year, the Sessions Court found Mat Salleh guilty of physical sexual assault of a teenage boy, who was then 14 years and one month old, and sentenced him to six years in prison.

The offence was committed at a housing estate in Marang in March 2018.

The charge was framed under Section 14(d) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which provides imprisonment not exceeding 20 years, and also liable to whipping upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Nabihah Hanin Ayim appeared for the prosecution while Mat Salleh was represented by lawyer Wan Suhaili Wan Ismail, who said that her client would file an appeal at the Court of Appeal against today’s decision. — Bernama