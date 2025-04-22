Most Malaysians believe the government has a clear climate action plan, but personal responsibility has declined amid rising living costs.

Economic concerns have led to scepticism, with many fearing climate policies could harm the economy or cause energy disruptions.

Public support remains for government-led initiatives like MyRER and the Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint, but sustaining engagement is essential.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 – A recent Ipsos survey revealed that a majority of Malaysians believe their country needs to take stronger action against climate change and are confident the government has a clear plan to address the issue.

The global market research firm, however, found a decline in the perceived urgency of individual responsibility, with only 70 per cent of Malaysians agreeing that failure to act now would let down future generations – an eight per cent drop since 2021.

“It is likely that the rising cost of living in recent years, alongside other factors, has impacted people’s sense of individual responsibility,” Ipsos Malaysia interim manager Evelyn Tan, and its research executives Hariprasath and Amirul Hakimi said in a joint statement.

It said the findings suggest that concerns about the economy may be influencing public opinion, as more Malaysians than the global average believe that climate action could harm economic stability and lead to increased energy disruptions.

Other findings included:

31 per cent of Malaysian agreed that limiting fossil fuel use could harm the global economy more than climate change (more than global average of 27 per cent)

31 per cent of Malaysian agreed that transitioning to renewable energy will lead to more blackouts and brownouts (global average: 27 per cent)

26 per cent of Maaysians agreed electric cars are as bad for the planet as petrol or gas-powered cars (global average: 34 per cent)

Despite that, Ipsos found that 58 per cent of Malaysians believe the government has a clear strategy involving businesses and individuals to combat climate change, nearly double the global average of 32 per cent.

“Seven out of 10 Malaysians agree that urgent action is needed to combat climate change. Furthermore, six out of 10 Malaysians also agree that the government has a clear plan to fight climate change,” they said.

This comes as the Malaysian government has launched several climate-related initiatives, including the Malaysia Renewable Energy Roadmap (MyRER) and the Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint, aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and encouraging sustainable transport.

Ipsos noted that while Malaysians generally support these efforts, maintaining long-term public backing will be crucial for their success.

The Ipsos survey had involved 23,745 adults under the age of 75 across 32 countries between January 24 and February 7 this year.



