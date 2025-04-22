KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 – The federal police have arrested five more local men, including a businessman with the title “Tan Sri” and another with the title “Datuk Seri, in their investigation of the alleged MBI Group International scam.

Datuk Muhamed Hasbullah Aliq, head of the Money Laundering Crime Investigation Team of the Office of the Inspector-General of Police, said all individuals are currently under remand for five to six days to assist in the ongoing investigation.

“Following information obtained from the first operation and further investigations, the task force carried out a second series of operations in the Klang Valley and northern regions of Peninsular Malaysia from April 18 to April 21,” he said in a press conference at Menara KPJ here.

Hasbullah said that the “Tan Sri” and “Datuk Seri” detained believed to be partners and proxy of the scam operations.

He added that freezing and seizure actions were carried out on various assets and properties believed to be linked to the investment scam.

A display showing luxury items and vehicles seized during Op Northern Star. April 22, 2025 — Picture by Raymond Manuel

The list of newly seized, frozen and confiscated items are:

Durian orchards estimated worth RM223,624,167.75 at three sites: 850 acres in Raub, Pahang; 13 acres in Jawi, Penang; and 34 acres in Tasek, Kedah

299 bank accounts with a total value of RM123,614,594.35

12 luxury vehicles

one luxury wristwatch

an undisclosed amount of cash in Malaysian ringgit

five mobile phones

one computer unit

various important documents

The total estimated value of all frozen and seized assets after the second operation is now RM3,513,304,957.84.

“Additionally, the task force seized three businesses under Section 52 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act (Act 613).

“The businesses include a palm oil processing factory in Selama, Kedah, a hotel in Penang, and a property development company also based in Penang,” he said.

Hasbullah said his department will continue investigations and take action against any individuals or entities linked to assets derived from illegal investment fraud activities.

A display showing cash and vehicles seized during Op Northern Star. April 22, 2025 — Picture by Raymond Manuel

On March 20, the police carried out an enforcement initiative known as Ops Northern Star, following a red notice issued by Interpol.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said police arrested eight individuals, including four with the title of Datuk, in connection with the MBI scam and seized RM3.17 billion worth of assets.

Authorities had then frozen 638 bank and share accounts worth RM1,160,166,195.74. They also seized 35 properties valued at RM2,005,900,000.

Other confiscated items included 10 luxury cars, 12 luxury watches and cash in both local and foreign currencies.

The detained individuals, aged between 44 and 62, included two businessmen and two lawyers.

Last year, authorities extradited MBI founder Tedy Teow from Thailand to China to assist in investigations involving Chinese victims of the scheme.

MBI reportedly attracted investors from Malaysia, China, Thailand, Indonesia, and Macau through dubious online investment schemes.

Teow operated various businesses, including a hotel, theme park, resort, furniture outlet, and property development projects in Danok, near the Thailand-Malaysia border.





