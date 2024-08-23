BANGKOK, Aug 23 — Malaysian businessman Tedy Teow Wooi Huat who was arrested in 2022 by Thai authorities has been extradited to China to face charges in connection with fraud, according to a Thai news portal.

The Thairath portal reported that the MBI Group founder was deported from Bangkok Remand Prison on a plane to China on Tuesday.

"On August 20, Teow was extradited to China to face money laundering charges," the portal reported on Wednesday.

The report said the 58-year-old Malaysian was handed over to the Chinese embassy in Thailand under tight security provided by both Chinese and Thai authorities.

The original flight plan was changed at the last minute with the suspect being deported on a different flight amid tight security by both Thai and Chinese authorities.

"Teow was transferred to a temporary detention facility at Suvarnabhumi Airport, with officials from both sides managing the extradition process and immigration authorities facilitating the exit process from the Kingdom as per court orders,” it reported.

On 21 July 2022, the Thai police arrested Teow after his visa was revoked. Teow was accused of organising pyramid schemes, defrauding investors and operating a multi-level marketing business

The Chinese police sought to arrest Teow by issuing a red notice through Interpol on Nov 9, 2020 after it was reported Teow had cheated up to some two million people with many Chinese nationals falling victim to his dubious schemes.

Back in Malaysia, the authorities had frozen 91 bank accounts linked to MBI Group International, valued at RM177mil and Bank Negara, the Central Bank of Malaysia, had listed MBI as a company running a dubious financial scheme. — Bernama