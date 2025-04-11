KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Authorities have reportedly arrested four individuals bearing the title “Datuk” as part of a sweeping investigation into money laundering and scams, with more than RM3 billion in assets either frozen or confiscated.

According to a report in The Star today, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the arrests were part of an enforcement initiative known as Ops Northern Star, carried out on March 20.

“We have frozen several assets and illegal profits believed to be closely linked to Ponzi schemes that went by ‘Pelaburan MBI’, based overseas.

“Among those arrested were two businessmen and two lawyers with the title of Datuk,” he was quoted as saying.

The effort was said to have been triggered by intelligence received through Interpol’s Red Notice system.

Eight individuals aged 44 to 62 were reportedly arrested, with authorities freezing 638 accounts and seizing 35 properties worth a combined RM3.17 billion.