KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 – Electoral reform group Bersih has today raised alarm over several alleged abuses of government resources during the campaign period for the Ayer Kuning by-election in Perak.

In a statement, the Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections cited three key incidents that it said violated the principles of free and fair elections, potentially undermining the integrity of the electoral process.

“Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi pledged on April 12 that development projects in Ayer Kuning would continue if the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate wins the by-election,” Bersih said, describing the statement as a conditional promise that constitutes an abuse of government resources.

Bersih said at a separate event in Tapah, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu was reportedly seen distributing “duit raya” to attendees during a meet-and-greet session organised by the Farmers’ Organisation Authority.

It said could be considered inducement of voters under the Election Offences Act 1954.

Bersih also criticised the presence of Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad at an official state programme titled “Town Hall with Youth” at the Tapah Sports Complex.

Saarani had reportedly appeared alongside the BN candidate, alleging this amounted to a misuse of government machinery for campaign purposes.

“These incidents reflect a clear breach of the principle separating government functions from party activities,” the group said.

Bersih called on the Election Commission to issue firm guidelines to prevent such conduct and urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate possible elements of political corruption related to the campaign.

The group further warned that such abuses of power during elections could erode public trust and damage democratic processes.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had defended Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming for announcing the RM6.13 million in allocations for 33 development and public infrastructure projects in Tapah.

Anwar clarified that the announcement of development project allocations was made before the nomination day for the upcoming Ayer Kuning by-election, and warned that any announcement of government allocations must not be made during an election period.

The Ayer Kuning by-election was called following the death of incumbent Ishsam Shahruddin on February 22. Early voting starts today.

This by-election sees a three-cornered fight between BN candidate Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir; Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Abd Muhaimin Malek; and Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM) candidate Bawani KS.





