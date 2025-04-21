JAKARTA, April 21 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has proposed that relations between Malaysians and Indonesians should not be limited to government-to-government and business-to-business ties, but rather be focused on people-to-people relations.

He believes that strengthened and enhanced people-to-people relations could bring political dividends as well as business and trade returns for both nations.

“In addition to preserving the sense of togetherness between Malaysia and Indonesia, we should not only depend on good relations among leaders and sentimental values.

“Therefore, this relationship should not just be government-to-government or business-to-business, but more importantly, people-to-people,” he said during a dinner event with the Malaysian community at the Malaysian Embassy in Kuningan, South Jakarta.

Ahmad Zahid is on a three-day official visit to Indonesia beginning yesterday.

Touching on the United States tariffs, he said Malaysia, as Asean Chair in 2025, should encourage all Asean member states to enhance cooperation in addressing the issue.

The dinner gathered Malaysians residing, working, and studying in Indonesia, and provided an opportunity for direct interaction with the deputy prime minister.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid and his wife Datin Seri Hamidah Khamis, along with Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, were warmly received by Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia Datuk Syed Mohamad Hasrin Tengku Hussin and Malaysia’s Permanent Representative to Asean Datin Sarah Al Bakri Devadason.

The event began with the national anthem and prayers, followed by welcoming remarks by Syed Mohamad Hasrin in the spirit of Aidilfitri, which also showcased Malaysian culture as guests donned Batik attire. — Bernama