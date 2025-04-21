KUANTAN, April 21 — A total of 35,551 accidents were recorded on the East Coast Expressway Phase 1 (LPT1) from its opening in 2004 until December last year, the Pahang State Legislative Assembly was told today.

Pahang Works, Transport and Health Committee chairman Datuk Razali Kassim said 730 fatalities were recorded from the total number of cases.

“There are no locations on LPT1 categorised as blackspots, but there are several areas where accidents occur frequently. Improvement measures have been taken to reduce the risk of accidents at such locations, including at Kilometre (KM) 238.7 (westbound) and KM87 (westbound),” he said.

He was responding to Datuk Wong Tat Chee (appointed assemblyman), who had asked for the number of accidents and fatalities recorded along the LPT1 route within Pahang since its opening, as well as the accident-prone hotspots.

Razali said the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) carries out annual analyses to identify accident-prone locations through the Malaysia Highway Road Accident Analysis & Database System (MHROADS), enabling appropriate mitigation measures to be implemented to help reduce risks at those sites.

“The effectiveness of the mitigation measures will be monitored to ensure that the accident rate can be reduced,” he said.

Razali also said that AFA PRIME Berhad, the company responsible for the operation and maintenance of LPT1, would continue to ensure the safety and comfort of highway users.

He said measures that will continue to be implemented by AFA PRIME include road safety audits, safety campaigns and advocacy sessions with users, as well as ensuring that information and public announcements are delivered quickly and clearly. — Bernama