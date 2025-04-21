JOHOR BARU, April 21 — The government does not take sides in the dispute involving the Kuala Lumpur Tower (KL Tower) concession takeover, according to Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

In fact, Fahmi, who is the Unity Government spokesperson, said the eviction notice issued by the Federal Land Commissioner should not be seen as an act of oppression, but rather a lawful procedure grounded in legal principles.

He said that the matter is currently undergoing legal proceedings in court, and urged all parties to allow due process to take its course.

“The actions taken are in accordance with the rule of law as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

“KL Tower is fully owned by the government, and the Federal Land Commissioner acts within the bounds of the law in light of several pertinent issues,” he told reporters after visiting the National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI) at Taman Sri Skudai here today.

Fahmi said this in response to questions regarding the MADANI Government’s decision, through his ministry, to temporarily close KL Tower to allow the new management to carry out necessary maintenance and upgrades to ensure the safety and comfort of visitors.

In an earlier statement, the ministry announced that effective April 1, the operations, management, and maintenance of KL Tower have been officially taken over by the new concessionaire, LSH Service Master Sdn Bhd (LSHSM).

As such, the occupation of the KL Tower site by its past concessionaire, Menara Kuala Lumpur Sdn Bhd (MKLSB), after March 31, is unlawful.

Following that, two eviction notices were issued by the Federal Land Commissioner to MKLSB via letters dated April 3 and 9. — Bernama



