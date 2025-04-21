KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof will embark on a four-day official working visit to Turkiye and London, United Kingdom (UK) on Tuesday to explore opportunities for cooperation in the energy transition field.

The working visit by Fadillah, who is also Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, to Turkiye follows President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s official visit to Malaysia on February 10-11.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (Petra) said that while in Ankara, Fadillah will pay a courtesy call on Turkiye’s Deputy President Cevdet Yilmaz on April 22.

In addition, Fadillah will then pay a courtesy call on Turkiye’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar to explore potential cooperation in the field of energy transition following the exchange of letters of intent between the governments of Malaysia and Turkiye.

“The deputy prime minister (DPM) will also conduct a working visit to the GEAS Company to explore potential cooperation that can be implemented in this strategic field,” said Petra.

Turkiye is one of the largest countries in renewable energy (RE) production in Europe and worldwide, with the ability to generate more than 50 per cent of its electricity capacity from clean energy sources, such as solar, hydroelectric, and geothermal.

After completing his visit to Turkiye, Fadillah will lead the Malaysian delegation to participate in the Summit on the Future of Energy Security from April 24-25 in London, organised by the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the UK government.

According to Petra, the summit provides a platform for leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to discuss and exchange views on the security of energy sources and supply, the importance of geopolitical and global economic stability, and the rapid development of technology in the energy sector.

The summit will bring together top-level participation from various countries and energy agencies such as UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, UK Energy Secretary Ed Miliband (Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero) and IEA executive director Dr Fatih Birol.

“The main focus of the summit will be on the security of energy sources and supply, including mapping the energy security landscape as well as identifying risks, opportunities and actions in ensuring the security of energy sources and supply.

“Fadillah’s presence is a recognition of Malaysia’s commitment, role and achievements in addressing various energy-related issues, especially security of supply and energy transition,” the statement said.

Petra said that through the summit, the country’s existing policies and direction, especially regarding the Energy Transition Roadmap, along with its efforts and commitment to implementing energy generation using clean fuel sources and green technology in the future, will be highlighted.

In addition, the bilateral relationship between Malaysia and the United Kingdom will be strengthened through exploring potential collaboration and cooperation, particularly in policy formulation, regulation and legislation, as well as understanding the challenges and best solutions to ensure the security and reliability of energy supply.

Fadillah will also hold bilateral discussions with Energy Ministers and heads of international energy organisations.

This opportunity will be best utilised to promote Malaysia as an investment destination and provide opportunities for various stakeholders to gain clarity on the country’s policies and direction, particularly in developing the energy sector and low-carbon technology to support the country’s energy transition aspirations. — Bernama