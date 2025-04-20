KOTA BARU, April 20 — Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) has established a Clinical Specialist and Cancer Research Centre at the Institute of Advanced Medicine and Dentistry, Bertam Indah, Kepala Batas, Penang to treat five major types of cancer.

USM vice-chancellor, Prof Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamed said the centre, which was established last year, focuses on treating breast, skin, cervical, liver and tongue cancers.

He said that so far, the centre has received more than 8,000 patients, including those from Sabah and Sarawak, thus proving the effectiveness and trust in the expertise and treatment facilities offered.

“As cancer cases increase every year, this centre plays an important role in offering quality treatment to patients. For example, for the treatment of tongue cancer, USM is the only centre in Southeast Asia that offers a healing method without having to cut the tongue, using radiotherapy technology.

“More than 50 patients have been successfully cured through this method,” he told reporters after the USM Health Campus Aidilfitri Gala in Kubang Kerian, here, today.

Commenting further, Dr Abdul Rahman said the centre also received an allocation of RM73 million from the Ministry of Higher Education this year to improve existing facilities.

“The funds were used to purchase the latest cancer treatment equipment and add 25 patient beds in the ward,” he said.

According to him, the main focus at the moment is to treat the five types of cancer before expanding to other cancers based on the needs and capabilities of the specialised treatment equipment.

“The centre has around five oncology specialists and also receives support from medical experts at Kubang Kerian USM and the Ministry of Health to ensure the best service to patients,” he said. — Bernama