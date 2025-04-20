GEORGE TOWN, April 20 — Two motorcycle patrol unit (URB) policemen in Penang have been remanded for six days, starting today, to assist in investigations into allegations of soliciting and accepting bribes from two men linked to a drug trafficking case in Bayan Lepas yesterday.

The remand order for the two policemen, in their 20s and 30s, was issued by Magistrate Siti Nurul Suhaila Baharin at the George Town Magistrate’s Court following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to sources, the two suspects allegedly solicited a bribe of approximately RM1,500 from two men who had been detained earlier by residents in an apartment area in Bayan Lepas, on suspicion of being involved in drug peddling activities.

“While at the office for investigation, one of the suspects demanded RM1,500 in exchange for not taking any action against them.

“One of the men then transferred RM200 via an e-wallet application to the account of one of the officers, who also asked for their motorcycle to be left as collateral for the remaining RM1,300,” the sources said.

Following the incident, one of the men lodged a complaint at the Penang MACC office. The MACC subsequently arrested the two officers between 7.30 pm and 9 pm last night to assist in the investigation.

Meanwhile, Penang MACC director Datuk Mohd Fuad Bee Basrah, when contacted, confirmed the arrests and said the case is being investigated under Section 19(a) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama