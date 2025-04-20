KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — A transparent and fair 2025 PKR election process is the foundation of PKR’s strength as a reformist party, said Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

Nik Nazmi, who failed to retain his Setiawangsa division chief post in this election, said there were several issues that deserved to be raised, and he would use the appropriate party channels and processes to voice them.

“I would like to extend my utmost thanks to all supporters, machinery and party members who participated alongside us.

“We will allow the appeal process to proceed according to the regulations and avenues set by the party,” he said in a post on X last night.

Nik Nazmi, who is also Setiawangsa MP, lost the division chief contest yesterday to his challenger, actor-director Datuk Afdlin Shauki.

Afdlin won after securing 631 votes in the division-level election, which was held simultaneously with the Wanita and Youth (AMK) wings yesterday.

Nik Nazmi, who is also PKR vice-president, obtained 563 votes. — Bernama