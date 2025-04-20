KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — The number of flood evacuees taking shelter at relief centres in Johor and Sabah remains unchanged this morning.

In JOHOR, State Disaster Management Committee chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said 25 people from nine families are still housed at the Balai Raya Kampung Batu Badak, Segamat as of 8 am today.

“The affected areas are Kampung Seberang Batu Badak and Kampung Batu 5 Jalan Muar,” he said in a statement today.

He also said that only Sungai Muar at Buloh Kasap, Segamat is reported to have exceeded the warning level, with a reading of 8.56 metres, showing a declining trend.

The weather in 10 districts in Johor is expected to be clear this morning, he added.

In SABAH, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that the number of flood victims in Beaufort remains at 155 people from 54 families as of this morning, sheltered at the Selagon permanent relief centre.

The Secretariat also stated that six villages in the district are still affected by the floods. — Bernama