KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — The organisers of the TCE Baby Expo have apologised over a video displayed by a Singapore-based exhibitor that triggered backlash from Malaysian visitors.

They said the exhibitor, Singapore Lactation Bakes, had its booth shut down immediately and the video removed after concerns were raised about content that many deemed disrespectful.

The incident unfolded just days after local newspaper Sin Chew Daily came under fire for featuring a distorted image of the Jalur Gemilang, with the exhibitor also using a Malaysian flag missing its crescent moon, among other errors.

“A thorough internal investigation is currently underway, and we are engaging with the relevant parties to understand how this occurred and to ensure appropriate measures are taken,” the organisers said in a statement.

“We are treating this issue with the utmost seriousness and are currently reviewing our internal screening protocols to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.”

The organisers acknowledged the gravity of the incident and stressed that maintaining the trust of Malaysians was their highest priority.

They also reaffirmed their respect for the national identity and urged the public for patience as they review the incident.

The recent controversy surrounding Sin Chew Daily sparked outrage across Malaysia after the daily published a distorted image of the Jalur Gemilang on its cover earlier this week.

The newspaper apologised over its lapse involving the image, reportedly generated using artificial intelligence, but remains under investigation by the police and the Home Ministry.