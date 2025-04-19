BATU KAWAN, April 19 —A 15-year-old boy is feared to have drowned at a river estuary while fishing with his brother and cousin at a river near the Batu Musang Jetty, here today.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Mohd Shoki Hamzah said his department received a distress call at 2pm informing them about the incident.

“According to the victim’s brother, the three of them were casting nets in the area when their fishing net got stuck.

“The teenager went into the river to free it, but did not resurface, prompting his brother to call the Fire and Rescue Department,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said firefighters conducted a search and rescue operation at the location where the victim entered the river.

He added that they were also assisted by the Water Rescue Team (PPDA), which carried out a diving operation to locate the victim.

However, as of 7pm today, the teenager had not yet been found. — Bernama