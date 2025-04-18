PUTRAJAYA, April 18 — YTL Communications Sdn Bhd has been selected by the Railway Asset Corporation (RAC) to develop fibre optic infrastructure along 1,600 kilometres of Malaysia’s railway tracks.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said this initiative is part of efforts to strengthen the nation’s digital infrastructure by providing access to more network facility providers.

“This approach will not affect the existing systems or agreements currently in force. On the contrary, it will generate additional revenue that can be reinvested into the refurbishment of critical assets, upgrading of station facilities, as well as supporting the operations of Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) and investment in new rolling stock.

“It demonstrates that with creativity and good governance, we can transform public infrastructure into a multidimensional engine of growth, physically, digitally, and economically,” he said in his speech at RAC’s Customer Appreciation Ceremony and Open Day at Double Tree Hotel here.

In a press conference later, Loke said YTL Communications was selected as they offered the highest returns to RAC in their proposal.

“After going through the RFP process, YTL Communications was selected because they offered the highest returns to RAC in their proposal. However, it’s important to note that this is not exclusive to YTL Communications.

“We have made it clear that there is no longer any exclusivity. From time to time, we will consider other telecommunications providers as well. This is to ensure, firstly, that we have more fibre optic networks in place to improve our digital reach and communications infrastructure,” he said.

The fibre optic infrastructure will cover 1,600 kilometres of railway tracks, running from Padang Besar to Johor Baru and Tumpat in Kelantan.

This will be the second fibre optic infrastructure, built nearly 30 years after the first one.