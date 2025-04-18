IPOH, April 18 — An altercation involving a trader and an Ipoh City Council (MBI) enforcement officer, which gained attention online after footage of the incident went viral, has been resolved amicably, according to Perak Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Sandrea Ng Shy Ching.

The incident occurred on April 16 at Taman Rasi Jaya in Menglembu. At the swearing-in ceremony for newly appointed Ipoh City Council (MBI) members here today, Sandrea commended the mayor and council for resolving the issue quickly and responsibly through direct negotiation.

“This issue was resolved in a way that restored public confidence and helped ease tensions. It was the right approach, allowing us to move forward,” she noted.

Ipoh police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad earlier confirmed that police have received a report from the 40-year-old enforcement officer involved, and are investigating the use of force and alleged provocation during the dispute at a restaurant.

Sandrea said the government would continue to support civil servants who perform their duties, but also called for accountability where necessary.

“We will always defend those who act appropriately, but we must also be ready to acknowledge and improve on our weaknesses,” she said, urging newly appointed councillors to communicate with the community.

“Ipoh is not just the administrative and economic centre of Perak. It reflects our ability to govern in a way that is efficient, progressive and grounded in public service,” she added. — Bernama