PUTRAJAYA, April 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed gratitude for the strong commitment shown by the Chairman of Myanmar’s State Administration Council (SAC), Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, and the Prime Minister of Myanmar’s National Unity Government (NUG), Mahn Win Khaing Than, towards humanitarian aid and reconstruction efforts in the country.

“The spirit shown by both the SAC and the NUG is that the priority must be humanitarian efforts and reconstruction, while they would do whatever is necessary to avoid any extension of the fighting.

“So I take that in good spirit. I am very happy and I thank them, particularly the SAC, which gave a very firm commitment to ensure that our forces, civil society and the military helping out will be given a clear undertaking that it will be a peaceful venture,” he told reporters after attending the Finance Ministry’s Hari Raya Open House here today.

Earlier, both leaders (from SAC and NUG) pledged to extend the ceasefire in the country and ensure the safety of humanitarian workers following the devastating earthquake last month.

Anwar said the assurances were given during separate discussions he held with both leaders during his recent working visit to Thailand.

Anwar also held a virtual meeting with Mahn Win Khaing Than to discuss Myanmar’s escalating humanitarian needs.

Myanmar state media reported that the military government has granted amnesty to nearly 4,900 prisoners to mark the country’s traditional New Year, with an independent watchdog noting that at least 22 of those released were political detainees.

Just two days after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar on March 28, the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) was deployed to Naypyidaw under Operation Starlight III, conducting search and rescue (SAR) operations and distributing aid.

The Myanmar Meteorological and Hydrological Department has reported 109 aftershocks since the initial quake, including a 6.4-magnitude tremor.

The disaster has left more than 3,600 people dead, over 4,800 injured and at least 141 still missing.

An estimated nine million people, including 2.7 million children, have been severely affected across 58 townships in East Bago, Kayin, Magway, Mandalay, Nay Pyi Taw, Southern Shan and Sagaing. — Bernama