BANGKOK, April 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today reaffirmed that Asean rejects any form of unilaterally imposed tariffs, stating that such measures contradict the spirit of multilateralism.

Anwar, who is on a two-day working visit to Thailand, said he had the opportunity to discuss the matter with his Thai counterpart, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, regarding the new tariffs imposed by United States (US) President Donald Trump.

He noted that the meetings of Asean Trade Ministers and Finance Ministers were partly aimed at preparing for the ongoing negotiations related to the unilateral tariffs imposed by the US.

“We have built an Asean consensus. Asean supports free trade and multilateralism. We take the position that we do not agree with any unilateral imposition of tariffs, as it runs contrary to the principles of multilateral arrangements,” he told a press conference at the conclusion of his working visit to Thailand here today.

Anwar emphasised that this stance reflects the collective consensus of Asean regarding the US-imposed tariffs.

Meanwhile, the prime minister expressed satisfaction with the alignment of views among Asean and key regional partners, including Japan and New Zealand.

Anwar said he is pleased that the Prime Minister of Japan Shigeru Ishiba, Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon, and Asean leaders collectively agree on the need to utilise multilateral mechanisms and engage in dialogue with the United States.

It was reported that both Asean and Malaysia have made it clear they will not adopt retaliatory measures in response to the tariffs.

On April 3, the Trump administration implemented a minimum 10 per cent tariff on imports from all countries under its Reciprocal Trade and Tariffs Policy.

Asean’s Indochina member states were the most affected by the tariffs, with Cambodia facing combined baseline and retaliatory duties totalling 49 per cent, followed by Laos (48 per cent), Vietnam (46 per cent), and Myanmar (44 per cent).

Thailand was subject to tariffs of 36 per cent, Indonesia 32 per cent, Brunei and Malaysia 24 per cent each, the Philippines 17 per cent, while Singapore faced a baseline tariff of 10 per cent.

The reciprocal tariffs are currently on a 90-day suspension, with the exception of those applied to China. — Bernama