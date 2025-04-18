IPOH, April 18 — The Perak government is prepared to facilitate all land-related matters for the development of the new Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex in Bukit Berapit, Pengkalan Hulu.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the state government must prioritise border security and state sovereignty before planning for economic and commercial development in the surrounding area.

“In addition, the state government will support and continue collaboration with various quarters, whether government agencies or private entities, to drive economic growth in Pengkalan Hulu.

“This is in line with development plans such as the State Structure Plan, District Local Plan and the Malaysia-Thailand International Border Study,” he said during the question-and-answer session at the state assembly sitting here today.

He was responding to a question from Mohamad Amin Roslan (PN-Pengkalan Hulu) who asked about the state government’s commitment to accelerating the redevelopment of border stalls and inland port in Pengkalan Hulu.

Saarani, who is also Kota Tampan assemblyman, said the upgrading works are scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2025 and are expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2026.

Upon completion, the area will be handed over to the Pengkalan Hulu District Council, he added

The construction of the new ICQS Complex at Bukit Berapit was announced by the federal government during the tabling of Budget 2025, and is slated for implementation under the 13th Malaysia Plan.

Located closer to the border checkpoint, the new complex is expected to address security concerns related to cross-border movement, while also creating opportunities for economic development in its vicinity.

The state government anticipates that the upgrading works will boost the tourism sector in Pengkalan Hulu and attract more visitors from neighbouring Thailand.

It is also expected to create income-generating opportunities for local communities through business and entrepreneurial activities in the area. — Bernama