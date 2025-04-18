KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the ministry is closely monitoring the current Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in Sydney, Australia.

He added that, so far, the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) has not received any reports of infections in Malaysia.

“The Ministry of Health is monitoring the situation. We will issue an official press statement as soon as we receive any updates from the CPRC,” he said briefly during a press conference after the pre-launch of the Malaysia International Health (MIH) Megatrends 2025 Conference today.

Earlier, international media reported that the New South Wales Health Department had confirmed one death and 12 infections linked to the outbreak.

The agency has urged individuals who were in central Sydney and surrounding areas in late March or early April to be vigilant for symptoms such as fever, chills, cough, and shortness of breath.

Legionnaires’ disease is a form of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria, which naturally occur in freshwater. Symptoms can appear up to 10 days after exposure.

According to the World Health Organisation, the mortality rate for untreated patients with weakened immune systems can be as high as 80 per cent. — Bernama