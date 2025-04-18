BANGI, April 18 — The first phase of Malaysia’s national Diagnosis-Related Group (DRG) system, focusing on minor illnesses in hospitals, is expected to be implemented by the end of this year, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said.

He said the initiative is currently undergoing an intensive engagement process involving the Ministry of Health (MOH), Ministry of Finance (MoF), Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), and other stakeholders including the takaful association.

“We aim to start with something manageable by this year. I’ve been addressing this matter since I took on the role of Health Minister in 2023.

“It has been actively debated in Parliament, which has helped accelerate discussions to develop a DRG system suited to Malaysia’s healthcare needs. We’re starting with what’s simple — illnesses classified as minor,” he told reporters after visiting the MyGenom Project and participating in a blood sample donation session here today.

Also present was Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang.

Dzulkefly acknowledged that full implementation of the DRG system would take time, as it must be carefully developed to suit Malaysia’s healthcare landscape without relying on foreign models.

“DRG implementation is a long-term process, but we’re beginning with minor cases before moving on to more complex treatments. Our goal is to establish a well-designed system that works specifically for Malaysia,” he said.

On Dec 10, Dzulkefly said discussions on DRG implementation were ongoing, aimed at improving transparency in patient treatment charges and addressing the rising cost of healthcare — a key factor behind the increase in medical insurance premiums.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had also previously said the government was reviewing cost-regulation mechanisms such as the DRG system to ensure more equitable and affordable healthcare services nationwide.

He added that the initiative is part of the MoH’s long-term reforms to tackle rising treatment costs, which have contributed to a 40 to 70 per cent hike in medical insurance premiums. — Bernama