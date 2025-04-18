KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Police have summoned 42 individuals to assist in the ongoing probe into a controversial front-page illustration in Sin Chew Daily that omitted the crescent moon from the Malaysian flag.

Free Malaysia Today reported Deputy Inspector-General of Police Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay as saying the number of people called in to give statements is expected to grow.

“Investigations are ongoing and 40 police reports have been lodged. We have also summoned 42 witnesses (to give their statements),” he reportedly said today.

The investigation centres on Sin Chew Daily’s April 15 edition, which featured an image of the Jalur Gemilang with a missing crescent moon — an error the publication later described as a “technical mistake”.

The publication’s chief editor and deputy chief sub-editor were detained last night in connection with the probe.

Both have since been released on police bail.

Police are investigating the case under Section 3(1)(c) of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1963 and Section 4(1)(b) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984.

Sin Chew issued an apology shortly after the backlash and suspended both editors from duty pending the outcome of investigations.