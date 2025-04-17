PUTRAJAYA, April 17 — The Royal Malaysian Customs Department has arrested a Thai woman suspected of carrying 5.22 kilogrammes of cocaine worth RM1.05 million at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Dr Ahmad Taufik Sulaiman, who is performing the duties of Customs assistant director-general (central zone), said the 30-year-old woman was detained at about 7pm on March 18 at the International Arrival Hall of Terminal 1 when she arrived on a flight from East Africa.

“The woman was detained for inspection after a scan of her luggage detected suspicious objects and images believed to be dangerous drugs.

“A thorough inspection of her luggage uncovered 16 transparent plastic packets containing a white powder suspected to be cocaine,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Taufik said initial investigations indicated that the drugs were meant for distribution in the country.

“The modus operandi was to conceal the cocaine in a secret compartment of a handicraft bag, which was then sewn shut to avoid detection by the authorities,” he said, adding that the woman has been charged in court.

He said the case was investigated under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama