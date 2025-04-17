KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Suhakam’s Children’s Commissioner has condemned the light sentences imposed on two men who admitted to possessing tens of thousands of files of child sexual abuse material.

The offenders were fined RM3,000 and RM6,000 by magistrates’ courts despite being found with 50,000 obscene files, raising alarm among child rights advocates.

The material was uncovered following investigations supported by police and international agencies from several countries including Singapore and Japan.

“These manifestly inadequate punishments make a mockery of the justice system,” said Dr Farah Nini Dusuki.

She urged the Attorney General’s Chambers to appeal the court’s decision and press for sentences that reflect the severity of the crime.

Suhakam also called for longer data retention policies by telecommunications companies to help authorities trace digital offences more effectively.

It noted that only four of 20 IP addresses could be investigated due to the current six-month data limit.

The commission warned that soft penalties undermine public confidence and fail to communicate the gravity of child sexual abuse crimes.