CYBERJAYA, April 17 — The recent water supply disruption at UniMAP’s Uniciti Complex in Sungai Chuchuh was caused by internal plumbing issues, not by the main water operator.

The National Water Services Commission (Span) clarified that the disruption was not linked to low pressure in the main pipes managed by Syarikat Air Perlis Sdn Bhd (SAP).

“Investigations confirmed that water pressure at the main meter was sufficient and exceeded the required minimum,” Span said in a statement today.

SAP inspected the site on April 11 and met with UniMAP’s management on April 14 to obtain further information.

The affected complex is served by the Timah Tasoh Water Treatment Plant via 315mm HDPE pipelines.

Only parts of six blocks were affected, with the disruption traced to internal plumbing installed by the developer.

Span said the responsibility for water supply beyond the main meter lies with the premises’ owner or developer.

SAP has temporarily resolved the issue by bypassing the main meter and delivering water via tanker lorries and direct pumping.