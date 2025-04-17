BALIK PULAU, April 17 — A 32-month-old boy was found drowned in a homestay swimming pool in Teluk Kumbar here yesterday.

Barat Daya police chief ACP Sazalee Adam said the boy, the youngest among three siblings, was found floating and unconscious in the pool by his father at 10.38 pm.

He said the father then contacted emergency services and the victim was sent to the Balik Pulau Hospital, where the doctor later confirmed the boy’s death at 11.40 pm.

“The complainant (victim’s father), 46, had taken his three children to the homestay to meet a friend from Kuala Lumpur. His wife did not tag along due to work.

“The complainant only realised that his son was not in his room at about 10.15 pm. He and his friend then searched for the boy before finding him floating and unconscious in the pool,” he said in a statement today.

Sazalee said the Balik Pulau Hospital forensic unit autopsy report confirmed the cause of death as drowning, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001. — Bernama