KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil today backed the Federal Lands Commissioner’s decision to proceed with the eviction of KL Tower’s former operator, Menara Kuala Lumpur Sdn Bhd (MKLSB).

He said the tower is fully government-owned and that the new concessionaire, LSH Service Master Sdn Bhd (LSHSM), officially took over management on April 1 under the Communications Ministry’s supervision.

“However, the former operator refused to vacate the premises,” Fahmi stated during the ministry’s weekly briefing here today.

Fahmi explained that a legal process, citing Section 425 of the National Land Code, has been initiated to allow the Federal Land Commissioner to enter the premises and subsequently grant access to the new concessionaire.

He added that several steps, including managing related equipment, are required once the former operator vacates. The new company will also need to implement initial adjustments to ensure visitor comfort is maintained.

An official announcement regarding the required maintenance period will be made once complete information is available, based on feedback from the new company, he added.

Fahmi stressed that KL Tower is currently in poor condition, requiring maintenance and repairs before it can reopen to the public.

Citing video and photo evidence, he pointed to issues with equipment, the kitchen, and the revolving restaurant, deeming them “not suitable for visitors.”

“Additionally, exposed railings were noticed on the lowered decks, which is a major concern. We are urging the new company to promptly address the maintenance and repair work, with a particular focus on safety,” he said.

On staffing, Fahmi confirmed LSHSM has agreed to absorb former MKLSB employees under terms “no less favourable” than their previous salaries and benefits, adding that 193 employees have been taken on so far.