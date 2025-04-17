PUTRAJAYA, April 17 — Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin has concluded a successful working visit to Azerbaijan from April 15 to 16, paving the way for stronger Malaysia-Azerbaijan ties and laying the groundwork for enhanced cooperation in the years to come.

In a statement on Thursday, the Foreign Ministry, widely known as Wisma Putra, said the visit was held in conjunction with the Second Malaysia-Azerbaijan Bilateral Political Consultations in the nation’s capital, Baku.

The ministry said the visit marked a significant step forward in bilateral diplomacy, with Mohamad co-chairing the consultations alongside Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov.

“The consultations are a vital platform for both countries to assess the progress of bilateral cooperation and explore new avenues for collaboration.

“Key discussions centred on expanding cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, energy, education, green technology, and cultural exchange,” the statement said.

Wisma Putra said that both sides reaffirmed their strong commitment to advancing mutual interests and agreed to develop a comprehensive roadmap to guide future initiatives.

The statement also noted that Mohamad paid a courtesy call on Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, which had both sides reaffirming the enduring friendship that has flourished since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1993.

Mohamad also conveyed a letter of invitation from Malaysia’s Foreign Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, inviting Minister Bayramov to undertake an official visit to Malaysia at a mutually convenient date.

Furthermore, the deputy minister held a meeting with the Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, Hikmet Hajiyev.

The discussion focused on deepening cooperation in strategic areas, including people-to-people exchanges, connectivity, and collaboration within regional and multilateral frameworks.

As part of his itinerary, Mohamad visited ADA University, a prominent institution affiliated with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

It said that his visit underscored Malaysia’s commitment to promoting educational linkages and fostering people-to-people connections, recognising education as a key pillar of soft diplomacy.

He also hosted a dinner with Malaysians residing in Azerbaijan.

Wisma Putra added that the informal gathering reflected the Malaysian Government’s commitment to engaging with its citizens abroad, providing a platform to listen, share updates, and strengthen community bonds. — Bernama