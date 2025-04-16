KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — The Home Ministry has launched an investigation into local Chinese daily Sin Chew Daily over the publication of an incomplete illustration of the national flag, Jalur Gemilang, on its front page yesterday.

In a statement today, the ministry said the image, which omitted the crescent moon symbol was a serious lapse, as the crescent represents Islam as the religion of the federation.

“The act not only shows a lack of professionalism, but it could also disrupt harmony in our multiracial society,” the ministry said.

The ministry confirmed that it has begun investigating the case under two laws: the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1963 and the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984.

It stressed that the Jalur Gemilang must be treated with respect as it symbolises national sovereignty, unity, and identity.

“Any failure to comply with the official specifications of the national flag could result in legal action,” KDN said.

KDN also said the ministry summoned Sin Chew Daily representatives earlier today and issued a show-cause letter in relation to the incident.

“The ministry will not compromise with any party whose actions threaten or undermine public safety and national harmony,” it said.

It added that strict enforcement action would be considered once investigations are completed.