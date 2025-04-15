SHAH ALAM, April 15 — The recent gas pipeline fire incident in Putra Heights, along with safety concerns surrounding buffer zones, are among topics expected to be debated at the upcoming Selangor State Legislative Assembly sitting scheduled for July.

State Assembly Speaker Lau Weng San said his office anticipates receiving numerous questions regarding safe development distances in high-risk areas. These inquiries, he noted, will likely require detailed and technical explanations from the state executive councillor overseeing the Town and Country Planning Department.

“The government will not make any premature conclusions about the incident as investigations are still ongoing. We are confident that the state agencies involved will handle the matter swiftly.

“At the same time, assemblymen will deliberate on the matter during the July sitting,” he said in a press conference at the State Secretariat Building (SUK), here today.

Lau said the state government would use the opportunity to establish new policies to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

“I hope there will be a lively and constructive debate among all assemblymen, especially regarding measures to establish safer routes and buffer zones in the context of industrial infrastructure,” he said.

On April 1, the nation was shocked by a gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights that saw flames soaring over 30 metres high and temperatures reaching 1,000 degrees Celsius, affecting 235 homes in the surrounding areas. — Bernama