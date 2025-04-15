KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — When’s the last time you donated blood? Still worried about needles or hygiene?

Meet some of the repeat donors whose blood has saved countless lives through their unwavering commitment to giving blood. Their stories reveal a passion for helping others, a spirit of friendly competition, and a deep sense of responsibility to the community.

Malay Mail paid a visit to the National Blood Centre of Malaysia (PDN) to speak with these unsung heroes and find out why they keep coming back.

Sitting in his chair with tubes jutting out from his arm was former soldier turned air conditioner technician Indra Sahrin, 47, who was in the middle of his 367th donation.

“Today’s my 367th time. Got the call for an apheresis session. Those are all by appointment as there’s limited space, so missing the appointment would not be nice.

Indra Sahrin displays his digital blood donor card, showing a record of 367 donations, at Pusat Darah Negara, Kuala Lumpur February 27, 2025. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Apheresis blood donation is a specialised process where only specific components of the donor’s blood, such as plasma, platelets, or red blood cells, are collected, while the rest is returned to the donor’s body.

This method uses a machine to separate the desired component through centrifugation or filtration.

Indra began donating in 2009 during his army days and has continued ever since.

“These days, I think people only realise they need to donate blood or there’s a necessity for it when someone close to them needs it. That’s why I donate, I know how crucial it is,” he added.

According to the Ministry of Health, Malaysia recorded 113,786 new blood donors in 2024, the second-lowest figure since 96,702 in 2021.

According to the ministry's data, the number of new donors in previous years was as follows:

2023: 118,285

2022: 120,929

A breakdown of new blood donors by age group (past year):

17-24 years: 42,956 (largest group)

25-29 years: 17,787

30-34 years: 13,832

35-39 years: 12,007

40-44 years: 10,160

Whole blood donations accounted for 98.5 per cent of total donations up to March 7, 2025, while apheresis donations made up 1.5 per cent.

Zulfa undergoes apheresis blood donation at Pusat Darah Negara, Kuala Lumpur February 27, 2025 — Picture by Raymond Manuel

A regular donor, who prefers to be known as Zulfa, and was in the middle of an apheresis session, said: “... time, work commitments, family responsibilities, so many things happen when you get older and it may not cross your mind (to donate blood).

“Like me, I started back when I was a university student, so I’m not surprised they (university students) are some of the most active and make up the new numbers.”

“Public awareness campaigns are insufficient, with little advertising on platforms like TikTok and Facebook. Many donation drives are not well-publicised, leading to low turnout.

“Some donation events are held in religious spots which may deter certain donors due to religious sensitivities,” she added.

She also mentioned that since most companies do not provide leave for blood donation, the decision to donate must be a personal commitment.

“Blood donation should be about giving without expecting anything in return. The campaigns need to improve, but people should donate because they genuinely want to help others,” Zulfa told Malay Mail.

Abdul Hakim Shahbuddin donates blood at Pusat Darah Negara, Kuala Lumpur February 27, 2025. He has been a blood donor since 2009. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

For Abdul Hakim Shahbuddin, 38, a videographer from Subang, donating blood has become part of his identity.

Sitting back as clear translucent plasma filled a clear bag beside him, he was making his 235th donation.

“For many, the first time is always scary, but it felt good afterward. My friends encouraged me, and now we challenge each other to see who donates the most. No money involved, just pride.”

Hakim actively promotes apheresis donations, a lesser-known type of blood donation that requires donors to be on standby when needed.

“Not everyone qualifies for this type of donation, but we try to get as many as we can, even if they’re one-time donors.”

Hakim also believes that more needs to be done to promote blood donation.

“We always post about it on social media, but the general public still doesn’t know much about it. TV promos aren’t frequent, and even when they are, they don’t seem to make an impact. Maybe we should get influencers involved?”

He also pointed out the shortage of machines and limited spaces at the centre.

“It used to be open for everyone, but now only those who qualify can donate. The process is getting stricter.”

Zulkifli Idris donates blood at Pusat Darah Negara, Kuala Lumpur February 27, 2025. He has been a blood donor since 2012. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

While many believe blood donation is for the younger generation, 61-year-old retired car mechanic Zulkifli Idris from Pontian is proving otherwise.

He was making his 267th donation, but he only began when he was 48.

“I want to challenge the youth to be consistent donors,” he said.

“During puasa (fasting), (people) can also donate, no problem. In addition, if people think on the lines of race, I think it won’t work.

“If you’re lying sick on the bed and you need blood, no one is going to cater to you along race or religious lines. Blood’s red, that’s all that matters and we should help everyone.

He added, “Additionally, this place is like a community, we all know each other, see each other here and there and it’s nice to meet like this, while doing something for a good cause.

A promotional banner encouraging blood donation is displayed at the entrance of Pusat Darah Negara, Kuala Lumpur February 27, 2025. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

The staff at PDN said that they would love for every donor to return every three months to consistently help those in need and maintain healthy national blood bank levels.

They mentioned that awareness and donation campaigns are held daily, and they actively visit colleges and universities to conduct activities and programs, aiming to instil the habit of donating at a young age.

“Would be good to start young and let them see what’s happening, and that’ll be part of their education.

“We also want to make them aware that we have static blood donation centres in Mid Valley (Megamall), 1Utama and IOI City Mall,” they added.

Malay Mail recommends coming around 11am when it’s quieter, fill up the forms truthfully and hand it over and be given a number.

Once your number is called, if you're unsure of your blood type, the staff will test it first.

Once your number is called again, you will meet with a staff member for a brief consultation, during which they will review your forms and answers before directing you to the designated room.

Inside, the very friendly and caring nurses or ‘sisters’ will tend to you.

Malay Mail reporter R. Loheswar donates blood at Pusat Darah Negara, Kuala Lumpur February 27, 2025. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

If you’re afraid of needles, rest assured — the Malay Mail reporter who donated blood that day hardly felt the needle prick. The entire process took less than an hour.

“Just look at the friendly sisters’ faces, that’ll distract you from the pain,” was Indra’s sound advice for handling the pain.

Last year, health minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said the country requires 2,000 bags of blood daily to ensure adequate supply.

According to PDN Malaysia, blood bank levels currently sit at cautious levels for blood types A, B and O.

PDN is located at Pusat Darah Negara, Jln Tun Razak, Titiwangsa, 50400 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur.

For a comprehensive list of frequently asked questions about blood donation, visit this link.