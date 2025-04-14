KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Former law minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz has reportedly criticised Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat’s recent call to remove the prime minister’s role in judicial appointments, describing her remarks as improper.

According to Free Malaysia Today, Nazri defended the current system, saying it follows long-established British conventions and was enhanced with the 2009 creation of the Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC), which he tabled in Parliament.

“If Anwar interfered, Najib wouldn’t be in jail. The court sentenced him. The pardons board reviewed his case. Where is the interference?” he was quoted as saying, seemingly referring to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

He also reportedly urged the authorities to investigate whether Tengku Maimun's comments were unfounded.

Nazri was responding to Tengku Maimun’s comments at a legal conference in Malta last week, where she said removing the prime minister from the process would help reinforce the perception of judicial impartiality and restore public confidence in the institution.

He also reportedly questioned why Tengku Maimun was criticising the process only now, despite being appointed under the same framework during Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s second term as prime minister.