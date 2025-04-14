PUTRAJAYA, April 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will depart for Thailand this week to attend a meeting with his counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra, where discussions will include efforts to clean and deepen Sungai Golok.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the meeting in Bangkok, scheduled after the official visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Malaysia — will also touch on flood mitigation and dredging works involving the river that runs through populated areas on both sides of the border.

“The dredging and cleaning of Sungai Golok is necessary, as it also contributes to flooding in southern Thailand and Kelantan,” he said in his speech at the Finance Ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

Also present were Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan and Treasury secretary-general Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican.

Anwar said he will also meet Myanmar’s junta leader, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, in Bangkok on Thursday to discuss several issues, including urging the junta to extend the current ceasefire.

The ceasefire is crucial to allow humanitarian aid to reach victims of the recent earthquake in Myanmar, he said.

“For the first time, an Asean leader will meet with the Chairman of the State Administration Council (SAC), Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. While Asean remains committed to the Five-Point Consensus as the basis for engagement with Myanmar, this meeting is being held purely on humanitarian grounds.

“The recent earthquake in Myanmar was severe, and the Cabinet has agreed to continue Malaysia’s assistance, including via a temporary field hospital run by the Malaysian Armed Forces,” he said.

Despite scepticism from some quarters questioning Malaysia’s aid efforts when local needs still exist, Anwar said the government cannot ignore that instability in Myanmar has direct implications for Malaysia, including in human trafficking.

“With formal Asean-Myanmar talks and bilateral ties remaining limited, it is vital that we show wisdom in building regional solidarity. I thank General Min Aung Hlaing for responding positively to our call.

“With just one phone call, he agreed to meet in Bangkok, despite April 17 being a major religious holiday in Myanmar. This reflects both respect for Malaysia and their willingness to engage in dialogue,” he said.

Anwar said he made it clear during their call that assistance would only be offered if military operations were suspended.

“The people are suffering... so I asked for a ceasefire. Two days later, Myanmar announced a truce in place until April 22.

“Although not solely due to our efforts, Malaysia has at least taken a clear stand on behalf of Asean. Insya-Allah, during my meeting with him on April 17, I will push for the ceasefire to be extended,” he added. — Bernama