KOTA KINABALU, April 13 — Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) has reported water supply disruptions affecting several residential blocks on its main campus due to critically low levels at the R13 water tank managed by the Sabah State Water Department (JANS).

The university’s Corporate Communication Department said water inflow to the R13 tank, located within the campus, is currently averaging just one out of ten on the pressure scale.

JANS has identified excessive water usage and water theft in nearby areas as key contributors to the reduced supply, it said in a statement today.

The R13 tank also supplies water to several key facilities beyond the campus, including the Sabah State Assembly, the Sabah State Administrative Centre (PPNS), the Sabah Federal Government Administrative Complex, the Alam Mesra area, the Women and Children’s Hospital in Likas, and surrounding residential zones.

“The university is taking proactive and comprehensive steps to ensure student welfare is safeguarded during this disruption,” the statement read.

As of 2 am today, water pressure from JANS had improved, enabling the successful pumping of three million litres into the R13 tank. The campus water supply has since shown signs of recovery, following enforcement measures to cut illegal pipe connections in nearby squatters.

UMS’s Development and Maintenance Department (JPP) will continue to manage water distribution based on current supply levels and will tap into alternative sources such as tube wells where needed.

The university has urged all students and staff to stay informed through official communication channels and to report any supply issues promptly, calling for continued cooperation with JANS and relevant agencies to expedite full restoration.

“We urge everyone to use water responsibly, maintain hygiene and stay updated via the UMS mobile app, official social media page and college communication platforms,” It added.

Students seeking assistance can contact their respective residential college office at 088-320060. — Bernama