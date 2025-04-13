KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Several roads in the Klang Valley and Putrajaya will be fully closed or diverted in stages from Tuesday to Thursday in conjunction with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Malaysia.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said a total of 17 routes have been identified for temporary closures lasting between 30 and 45 minutes, depending on the movement of the delegation.

He said the routes that will be closed at 6pm on April 15 are Lebuh KLIA, North-South Expressway Central Link (ELITE), Putrajaya Ring Road, Putrajaya-Dengkil Highway, Persiaran Selatan, Lebuh Gemilang, and Jalan P5.

On April 16 (Wednesday), starting from 9.30am, closures will affect Jalan P5, Lebuh Gemilang, Persiaran Selatan, Putrajaya-Dengkil Highway, Putrajaya Ring Road, Maju Expressway (MEX), Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS), and Setiawangsa-Pantai Expressway (SPE).

Others are the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Expressway (SUKE), New Pantai Expressway (NPE), SMART Tunnel, Kuala Lumpur-Seremban Expressway, Jalan Istana, Jalan Damansara, Jalan Sultan Abdul Halim, and Jalan Sultan Iskandar.

“Then at 12.30pm on the same day, same routes will be closed,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Yusri said that at 4.10pm on April 16, closures and diversions will affect Jalan P5, Lebuh Gemilang, Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, Lebuh Sentosa, Lebuh Perdana Barat and Persiaran Seri Perdana, while at 6.30pm closures will involve Persiaran Seri Perdana, Lebuh Perdana Barat, Lebuh Sentosa, Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, Lebuh Gemilang and Jalan P5.

On April 17 (Thursday), road closures at 8.50am will affect Jalan P5, Lebuh Gemilang, Persiaran Selatan, Putrajaya-Dengkil Expressway, Putrajaya Ring Road, ELITE and Lebuh KLIA.

He said 378 police officers and personnel would be deployed for escort, traffic control and enforcement duties during this period.

“Road users are advised to reschedule their journeys and use alternative routes to avoid congestion during the road closures and to comply with instructions from the personnel to ensure smooth overall operations,” he added. — Bernama