KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — A brief commotion broke out at Chow Kit Market here today when foreign nationals quickly fled the area upon noticing the presence of Immigration Department (JIM) officers.

Kuala Lumpur JIM director Wan Mohammed Saupee Wan Yusoff said during ‘Op Kutip’, which was carried out around 10 am, 103 out of 136 foreign nationals inspected were detained.

Those detained comprised 80 Indonesians, 13 Bangladeshis, five Myanmar nationals, four Indian nationals and one Yemeni man.

“A total of 80 men and 23 women, aged between 21 and 58, were detained. They were taken to the Kuala Lumpur JIM office in Jalan Duta for documentation process,” he told reporters after the operation.

Among the offences committed were overstaying and entering the country without valid immigration passes.

“The case is being investigated under Section 15(1)(c) and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63,” he said, adding that the operation was carried out based on intelligence from the Enforcement Division, involving 52 officers and personnel. — Bernama