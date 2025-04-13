TAWAU, April 13 — AirAsia is set to inaugurate its new direct flight route from Macau to Tawau on May 2, 2025, marking a significant milestone in tourism and trade exchanges between Malaysia and China.

Operated as a charter service by Shenzhen Century Holiday Travel Group, the route will offer two weekly flights (Tuesdays and Fridays) from May 2, 2025, to April 30, 2026, providing travellers with seamless connectivity between the two destinations.

This new route builds upon an 18-year partnership between AirAsia and Shenzhen Century Holiday Travel Group.

Wang Kunping, Co-Managing Partner of the group’s subsidiary Shangpin Tour, revealed that in 2024 alone, the company facilitated travel for 45,632 Chinese tourists to Malaysia. With the Macau-Tawau route and upcoming charter flights from other Chinese cities, an additional 15,000 tourists are expected in 2025, potentially doubling in 2026 — boosting Tawau’s tourism economy.

“We hope this route will allow more Chinese travellers to experience the pristine ‘Glass-like Sea’ of Semporna and the warm hospitality of Tawau,” said Wang. “Our long-term goal is to upgrade this from a charter to a scheduled flight, further deepening Malaysia-China tourism cooperation.”

To celebrate the inaugural flight on May 2, Shangpin Tour has organized a special welcome at Tawau Airport.

Prior to the launch, Wang, along with Wong Nyuk Lin and Lu Yit Hong, met with Tan Sri Liew Yun Fah, a prominent businessman and advocate for Tawau’s tourism development. Liew, also a member of the Overseas Committee of the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese, has long championed Malaysia-China cultural and economic exchanges.

He lauded the new route, stating:

“AirAsia’s reputation for quality service makes this route a game-changer. Beyond tourism, it opens doors for cargo trade, especially for Tawau’s premium seafood and local products to reach Macau’s market faster.”

He also expressed hope for the route’s eventual upgrade to a scheduled service, further propelling Tawau’s growth in tourism, trade, and cultural exchange. — The Borneo Post