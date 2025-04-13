KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — A senior officer from the Johor Immigration Department suffered a broken leg after being knocked down by fleeing undocumented migrants during a raid at Eco Galleria in Iskandar Puteri early yesterday.

The officer, who was part of a joint enforcement team, was injured at about 1am when several foreign workers rammed into him while attempting to evade arrest.

According to the New Straits Times, the officer sustained a fractured left shinbone and was rushed to Hospital Sultanah Aminah for treatment.

He said chaos erupted when dozens of foreign workers fled their units as enforcement officers moved in.

“Some failed to present their work permits, while others claimed their passports and permits were being held by their employers,” said Johor Immigration Department deputy director Nor Faizal Rahim when contacted today.

The operation at Eco Galleria was part of a wider pre-dawn crackdown on undocumented migrants, which also included a raid at a construction site in Taman Johor Jaya.

Nor Faizal said that in the first raid at Jalan Bakawali 35, Johor Jaya, 108 foreigners were detained after officers screened 150 individuals.

At Eco Galleria, 40 individuals were arrested out of 323 people checked.

Those detained included men, women and children who failed to produce valid documents.

The migrants were from Myanmar, Indonesia, Bangladesh, China, Pakistan, Nepal and India.

The 148 detainees were taken to the Setia Tropika Immigration Depot.

They are being investigated under Section 6(1)(c) and Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for lacking valid passes and overstaying.