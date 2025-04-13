TAIPING, April 13 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) has pledged a full and transparent investigation into the death of a 16-year-old student who drowned at a Johor sports school last November, after the boy’s family alleged negligence earlier this month.

Muhammad Zulfan Iqbal Zaiful, a Form Four student and under-16 football player at Sekolah Sukan Tunku Mahkota Ismail (SSTMI), died during a school activity. His family lodged a formal complaint on April 6, calling for accountability.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek noted that the ministry’s Integrity Unit is conducting an internal investigation, alongside a formal inquiry by the authorities.

“This is an incident we take full responsibility for. The investigation will be conducted with transparency and integrity,” she told reporters after launching the #terimakasihcikgu movement, a national teachers’ appreciation campaign, at a mall here today.

Fadhlina assured the family that their concerns would be taken seriously and that the welfare of the victim, including insurance claims, would remain a priority.

Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh and Education director-general Datuk Azman Adnan were also present at the event. — Bernama