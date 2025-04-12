TAPAH, April 12 — DAP deputy chairman Nga Kor Ming described the use of caricatures by Perikatan Nasional (PN) supporters, which appeared to mock Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke, as immature and inappropriate.

The Housing and Local Government Minister said such malicious satire did not contribute to the country’s progress and was instead seen as an attempt to divert public attention from more pressing issues.

Nga said Malaysia needed a constructive political landscape, not a destructive one.

“Political debates should be based on policies, development plans, and improvement proposals - rather than ridiculing individuals childishly,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, he reiterated Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) unwavering support for Barisan Nasional (BN) in the Ayer Kuning state by-election.

“We are committed to strengthening cooperation within the Unity Government for the sake of national stability and the development of Perak. This aligns with the Perak Sejahtera 2030 vision,” he said.

It was reported earlier today that a group of PN supporters attending the Ayer Kuning by-election nomination process at Dewan Merdeka were seen carrying banners mocking government leaders.

The Ayer Kuning by-election will see a three-way contest involving Mohamad Yusri, Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Abd Muhaimin Malek, and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) candidate Bawani KS.

The election is being held following the death of incumbent Ishsam Shahruddin from a heart attack on February 22.

The Election Commission has set polling day for April 26, with early voting scheduled for April 22. — Bernama