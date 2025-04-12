TAPAH, April 12 — The combined election machinery of Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) is expected to have a significant impact in securing BN’s victory in the Ayer Kuning state by-election.

BN candidate Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir said both BN and PH have devised a well-coordinated campaign strategy to effectively engage with voters during the 14-day campaign period.

The BN-PH collaboration is very strong, and we are confident this joint effort will produce excellent results,” he told reporters after the nomination process at Dewan Merdeka here today.

Mohamad Yusri also reaffirmed his commitment to continuing the initiatives of the late Ayer Kuning assemblyman, Ishsam Shahruddin, particularly efforts to improve the quality of education for students in the constituency.

“Insya-Allah, we will also continue efforts to meet the people’s needs that have already been identified,” he said.

The Ayer Kuning by-election will see a three-way contest between Mohamad Yusri, Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Abd Muhaimin Malek, and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) candidate Bawani KS.

Meanwhile, Abd Muhaimin said his campaign would be driven by sincerity and compassion.

“We will run a positive campaign — one that comes from the heart, filled with care and love, as we aim to uphold democratic values,” he said.

Bawani, on the other hand, said her focus would be on the rights and interests of the people, particularly in creating job opportunities for youths and the B40 group in the constituency.

The by-election was called following the death of incumbent, Ishsam due to a heart attack on Feb 22.

The Election Commission has set polling day for April 26, with early voting scheduled for April 22. — Bernama