SEBERANG PERAI, April 12 — Malaysia must leverage its strengths and work with fellow Asean countries to face the impact of the 24 per cent tariffs imposed by the United States (US), said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said he had reached out to neighbouring Asean nations to stand together in addressing the situation.

“So we are not facing this challenge as one country but as a united front with all 10 Asean countries,” he said.

Anwar added that Malaysia, in the spirit of Asean solidarity, would continue working towards solutions to overcome the challenge.

However, he stressed that Malaysia must also set a strong example as a harmonious and stable nation.

“Malaysia must remain peaceful, its economy remains stable with clear policies and its people hardworking,” he said in his speech at the Madani Aidilfitri celebration held at the Picca Convention Centre in Butterworth.

“We must put an end to bad practices, laziness, delays in approvals, and corruption,” he added.

Anwar noted that aside from Asean partnerships, Malaysia also maintains good relations with the US, Europe and China.

He said Penang had raised concerns over the tariffs, as its semiconductor export industry exceeded RM200 billion, with 60 per cent of those exports headed to the US.

“I have advised the Penang chief minister that in every challenge, every crisis, we can complain and give up or we can rally our energy into finding solutions, we need to find ways to rise up,” he said.

He urged Malaysians to face difficulties with courage and resolve.

“I believe we can bring about the changes and successes that we want,” he said.

Anwar emphasised that the country needs such change to ensure job security, economic stability, and clean, functional schools and hospitals.

Anwar had reportedly welcomed a reprieve in the tariff imposition following the US decision to pause its implementation.