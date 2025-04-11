IPOH, April 11 — A political influencer who was arrested by the police yesterday for sparking controversy by claiming that the song Negaraku was sung not in the national language at a school in Teluk Intan, will be released on police bail today.

Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Bakri Zainal Abidin said the local woman in her 40s was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Hilir Perak District Police Headquarters (IPD) at the Petaling Jaya IPD compound, Selangor at about 12 noon today.

“The investigation paper will be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor tomorrow for instructions and further action,” he said in a statement last night.

Bakri said the case was being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Previously, Bakri was reported to have said that preliminary investigations found that the viral video was recorded on June 6, 2024 during the launch ceremony of the Dragon Dance Club at the school.

Bakri said the song sung by the children was not the national anthem but was the national anthem of the state of Perak. — Bernama